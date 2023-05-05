Search icon
GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in Jaipur? Check weather forecast here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Defending Champion, Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns with their IPL rival Rajasthan Royals on Friday (May 5) at 7:30 pm in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. Both teams have played 4 matches against each other in the last two seasons where GT have won 3 of them. However, Sanju Samson and Co made a fabulous comeback by defeating Hardik Pandya’s side in their previous fixture. Gujarat Titans, who have played 9 games in the tournament so far and lead the point table with 6 wins.  Whereas, RR is at 4th place with 10 points in 9 games. With today’s win, both teams will be looking to get closer to qualifying in the playoffs once again. The much awaited clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. 

According to weather reports, rain is very unlikely to spoil the game as there is only a 5 % chance of rain during the day and 5% chance at night. The Sky will get a little cloudy at night. Talking about the temperature, Jaipur city will be quite hot in the afternoon with 35 degree celsius, whereas, it will go down to 25 degrees celsius at night. Therefore, the GT vs RR match will not be affected by rain like the CSK-LSG game.

Both teams are coming to this game after losing their last fixture. Sanju Samson's side lost their last match against Mumbai Indians in spite of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s magnificent century. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, lost to DC after Mohammed Shami’s fiery 4 for 11 which  restricted Warner’s side at a mere score of 130 runs. However, GT batters collapsed like a house of cards and lost the game by 5 runs.

With a win tonight, both teams would be eying on getting closer to the playoffs, when they meet in Jaipur.

