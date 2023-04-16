GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match

Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans will be up against the toughest opponent of the season when they face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April) at 7:30 pm in the Narendera Modi Stadium. RR is currently at the top of the IPL points table whereas GT sits at the third position but it is important to remember that Sanju Samson and Co has never triumphed over the Titans. Both teams have met three times in the past but Hardik Pandya’s men have always turned the result in their favour. Like previous season both teams are balanced and have in form players therefore it will be interesting to see the heat between the rivals when the face off begins in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat will be hoping to see their skipper Hardik Pandya to shine as the all-rounder has not performed well in the previous matches. With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan GT has been successful in dominating their opponent with the ball. RR also has wicket taker bowlers like Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal who paralyse their opponent in the middle overs.

A competitive battle is assured when IPL 2022 runners up, Royals, will meet the defending champion, Titans, at the iconic ground of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 16).



Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendera Modi Stadium on Sunday.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

GT vs RR Probable XIs:

GT v RR, Gujarat Titans probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

RR v GT, Rajasthan Royals probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.