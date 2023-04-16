GT vs RR IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd game of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Royals are currently sitting pretty in first place on the points table, having won three out of four games. They come into this match on the back of a victory against the Chennai Super Kings, where they batted first and posted a healthy total of 175 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Jos Buttler continued his impressive form, scoring yet another half-century this season, while Hetmyer provided the finishing touch with his innings of 30 runs off 18 deliveries. The Super Kings lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs, which disrupted their chase, and they ultimately fell short by three runs, managing 172 runs for the loss of six wickets.

The Titans, on the other hand, have also won three out of four games and are currently in third place on the points table. In their previous encounter, they defeated the Punjab Kings, who scored 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, with none of their batters making more than 40 runs. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the Titans' bowlers, picking up two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill provided another solid start to the Titans' innings, scoring 56 runs in the powerplay.

The Titans ultimately required seven runs off the last six deliveries, and Tewatia hit a four on the penultimate delivery to help the team cross the line.

Both teams are in good form and will be looking to continue their winning ways in this crucial encounter.

Match Details

GT vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson, Jos Butler (c)

Batters: Sai Sudharshan, Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rashid-Khan, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs RR My Dream11

Sanju Samson, Jos Butler, Sai Sudharshan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Rashid-Khan (c), Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

