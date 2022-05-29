GT vs RR IPL 2022 final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in India

Gujarat Titans are scheduled to play the Rajasthan Royals in the all-important final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be confident after winning the Qualifier 1 against the same team and they topped the league stage as well.
READ: IPL 2022 RR vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals dominated the Royal Challengers Bangalore completely in Qualifier 2 to make the final of IPL 2022.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans start?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be played on May 29 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
READ: India loses to Jordan by 2-0 in an international friendly match ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.