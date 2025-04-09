GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Take a look at fantasy cricket tips for the upcoming match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: The upcoming match will be a repeat of the IPL 2022 Final as Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9. The Final game three years back was clinched by Gujarat, lifting their maiden IPL trophy. Meanwhile, GT will be aiming to register their fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2025, and RR will also look to continue with their winning spree in the upcoming contest. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at fantasy cricket tips along with the best picks for captain and vice-captain for the 23rd match of IPL 2025.

GT vs RR: Head-to-head

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other in 6 matches in IPL. Out of these 6 games, GT have won 5 whereas RR have come out victorious on just 1 occasion.

GT vs RR: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a bowler's graveyard, and one can expect a high-scoring match in the GT vs RR clash. Not only for batters, the pitch is also considered good for the pacer as it offers good bounce and movement in the first innings. In the second inning, the pitch gets a little slower, making it perfect for the spinners.

On the stats front, the team batting first has won 17 times while the team chasing a total has emerged victorious on 20 occasions in IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C)

Batters - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders - Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers - Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan (VC), Mohammed Siraj