GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 43rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the first time this season. This will also be the first game of the Saturday doubleheader.

While Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top of the points table and will be eyeing the playoffs berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore sit at the fifth spot.

The Hardik Pandya-led side have played eight matches winning seven matches. In their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they won the clash by 5 wickets. Wriddhiman Saha and Rahul Tewatia had smashed 68 runs and 40 runs respectively to help the side cross the line.

READ | IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Talking about RCB, the side under the leadership of Faf du Plessis managed to win five games of the nine clashes they faced so far.

The side, which had started off great has lost the last couple of games. Their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw them lose by 29 runs.

Here is all you need to know about Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 30 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul