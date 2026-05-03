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GT vs PBKS, Match 46 IPL 2026: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, fantasy team, pitch report and more

Catch key details like head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI, fantasy team, and more for the upcoming Match No 46 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

GT vs PBKS, Match 46 IPL 2026: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, fantasy team, pitch report and more
GT vs PBKS will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic Credits: AI-Generated)
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The high-voltage clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is Match No 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On one hand, PBKS sit at the top of the Points Table with just one loss out of eight games in the tournament. On the other hand, GT are pushing hard for the Playoffs qualification, as they are in the 5th position in the Standings with five wins in nine games.

 

As IPL 2026 is quickly moving towards the Playoffs, both sides will be aiming to grab the two important points at this crucial stage.

 

GT vs PBKS: Head-to-head record

 

Total Matches Played - 7

GT Won - 3

PBKS Won - 4

 

GT vs PBKS: Predicted Playing XI

 

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, and Mohammed Siraj.

 

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh/Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

 

GT vs PBKS: Fantasy team

 

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler and Prabhsimran Singh (C)

Batters - Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, and Priyansh Arya

All-Rounders - Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinski, and Jason Holder

Bowlers - Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson (VC)

 

GT vs PBKS: Pitch and weather report

 

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to favour not only the batters but also the bowlers. Pacers are expected to get some assistance with new-ball movement. Spinners' role will come into play during the middle overs.


On the weather front, no rain is expected in Ahmedabad tonight, and clear skies predicted throughout the match time. Humidity might rise slightly under lights.

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