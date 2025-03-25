Gt vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer's performance and Arshdeep Singh's fast bowling helped Punjab Kings secure an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL season opener in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer's standout performance and Arshdeep Singh's impressive pace were key in helping Punjab Kings clinch an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Even though Gujarat Titans put up a strong fight, scoring 232 for 5 while chasing a target of 244, they ultimately fell short. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with 74 runs, Shubman Gill chipped in with a quick 33, and Jos Buttler added 54. Sherfane Rutherford also made a notable contribution with a brisk 46, but it just wasn’t enough to secure the win for Gujarat Titans.

In the first innings, Shreyas Iyer displayed exceptional leadership during his captaincy debut for Punjab Kings. Just three runs shy of a century in the final over, Shreyas made the selfless choice to prioritize the team's success over his own milestone. He let his batting partner, Shashank Singh, take the strike and encouraged him to go for big hits in the last six balls. This strategic move paid off, as Punjab Kings ended up posting their second-highest total in IPL history, finishing at 243 for 5 after an exhilarating finish.

Shashank Singh's incredible performance in the final over, where he scored 23 runs off Mohammed Siraj, was pivotal in Punjab Kings' victory. By focusing on boosting the team's total rather than chasing personal accolades, Shashank showcased remarkable teamwork and determination. In a post-match interview, he revealed that Shreyas had advised him to prioritize the team's success over individual achievements, which ultimately led to their impressive win.

"Yes, it was a good cameo. But looking at Shreyas, that motivated me even more. Let me be very honest: Shreyas, from ball one, said don't worry about my hundred," Shashank Singh said.

"Just watching the ball and reacting to it. I try and make sure I get the boundaries. When you go at that number, it's more likely that you'll not get a good hit. I know the shots I can back. I focus on my strengths rather than things which I can't do," the PBKS star said.

