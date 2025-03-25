GT vs PBKS: The teams have had intense battles with both fighting to dominate. These matchups have had exciting performances making their rivalry a key highlight of the tournament.

The much-anticipated showdown between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) kicks off their IPL journeys with both teams eager to make a strong impression right from the start. GT, under the skilled leadership of Shubman Gill is looking to bounce back after a tough eighth-place finish last season. Meanwhile, PBKS guided by the seasoned Shreyas Iyer is determined to finally clinch that elusive IPL title after 18 long years.

Iyer's experience with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals provides hope for Punjab's goals. On the other hand, Gill, fresh off a brilliant performance in India's Champions Trophy victory is eager to revitalise his lineup with crucial players such as Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan. With both teams possessing explosive batters, talented all-rounders, and formidable bowlers this encounter promises to be an exciting clash.

GT vs PBKS head-to-head

In the history of the IPL, Gujarat Titans have faced Punjab Kings five times with Gujarat Titans emerging victorious in three matches and Punjab Kings winning two.

Head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

Total matches played: 1

Gujarat Titans: 0 wins

Punjab Kings: 1 win

Key Toss Statistics for GT vs PBKS

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (IPL Overall)

Total Matches Played: 36

Matches Won by Team Batting First: 15

Matches Won by Team Batting Second: 20

Average Score in the First Innings: 172

Bowling Analysis:

In terms of pace bowling, it accounts for 62 percent of the overs bowled, resulting in 136 wickets at an average of 27.7 and an economy rate of 9.4. On the other hand, spin bowling makes up 38 percent of the overs bowled, with 59 wickets taken at an average of 36.4 and an economy rate of 8.8.

Overall Team Records:

- GT: Matches Played - 16 | Matches Won - 9 | Matches Lost - 7 | Win Percentage - 56

- PBKS: Matches Played - 4 | Matches Won - 2 | Matches Lost - 2 | Win Percentage - 60

