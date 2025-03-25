GT vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 5 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans (GT), the 2022 IPL champions, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in the fifth game of the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

This much-anticipated clash is set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 25th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which proudly holds the title of the world's largest cricket stadium. This match is not just another game; it marks the start of the season for both teams.

Last year, the Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, had a difficult season and were eliminated from the playoffs. The Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have not participated in the playoffs since 2014. The Punjab Kings are resolved to recover and secure a postseason berth this time around, led by a new head coach and captain.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 5th Match

Date & Time: Mar 25, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Injury/Unavailability: There is no information of any injury or unavailability.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis, Jos Buttler, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharshan, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (vc)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sharukh Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan

GT vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Siraj

Punjab Kings: Josh Inglis (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh

