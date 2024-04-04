Twitter
GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 17 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 03:21 PM IST

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024
In the upcoming 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Punjab Kings will be aiming to break their two-match losing streak as they face off against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With Liam Livingstone sidelined due to injury, Punjab Kings may opt to include Sikander Raza in their starting lineup. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with their winning combination. However, if dew becomes a factor in the evening match, fast bowler Spencer Johnson could be brought in to the Gujarat Titans' Playing 11, potentially replacing Noor Ahmed.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated GT vs PBKS match is set to take place at the  Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website. 

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad stands as the largest cricket stadium in the world. Known for its expansive boundaries, the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium provides ample support for batters to showcase their skills. Pacers find favor in the black-soil surface, while spinners can capitalize on the red-soil pitches.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is a 0% chance of rain during the day and a 1% chance of rain on Thursday night. The temperature is expected to range from 37 to 26 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at approximately 13 km/h in the west-north-west direction during the day and 11 km/h in the same direction on Thursday night.

Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

