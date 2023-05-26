GT vs MI: Shubman Gill smashes his 3rd century of IPL 2023; joins Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler in elite list

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Friday, Shubman Gill achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his third Indian Premier League century against the Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill, who had previously scored two tons against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, displayed his exceptional batting skills by hitting 8 sixes and 4 fours in just 49 balls to reach his latest century. The swashbuckling batter continued to dominate the game until he was eventually caught out by Tim David, the same man who had earlier dropped him.

In contrast, Gill's century against RCB in the last match of the group stage was achieved with 5 fours and 8 sixes. This impressive performance helped GT eliminate RCB from the competition, with Mumbai Indians clinching the last playoff spot.

The former KKR batter has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the second Indian to score three or more centuries in a single season, trailing only behind Virat Kohli's four 100s in the 2016 season.

Most hundreds in an IPL season

4 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016)

4 - Jos Buttler (RR, 2022)

3 - Shubman Gill (GT, 2023)

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field. However, the toss was delayed due to rain, and it finally took place at 7.45 PM, with the match scheduled to start at 8 PM.

Both teams made some changes to their lineups, with Mumbai Indians bringing in Kumar Kartikeya for Hrithik Shokeen, while Gujarat Titans drafted in Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan for Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande.

