GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma has just achieved another incredible milestone, becoming the first Indian player to smash 300 sixes in IPL history, following in the footsteps of Chris Gayle.

Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the first Indian player to smash 300 sixes in the IPL. He reached this incredible milestone during the eliminator match of the ongoing IPL 2025, where the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the PCA on Thursday, May 30.

With this achievement, Rohit also became just the second cricketer ever to reach this feat, following the legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who holds the record with 357 sixes. Rohit hit his 300 sixes in 261 innings over 267 matches.

Additionally, Rohit Sharma is now the second batter to cross the 7000-run mark in IPL history, joining Virat Kohli, who tops the list with 8618 runs in 258 innings across 266 matches. Before this game, Rohit had scored 6953 runs in 265 innings, boasting an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 131.83. He also has 46 fifties and two centuries to his name in the IPL.

In this match, Rohit was dropped twice in the first three overs. He was let off on 3 runs by Gerald Coetzee, who failed to catch a high ball at deep fine leg off Prasidh Krishna's bowling after Rohit misplayed a pull shot.

Later, he was dropped again on 12 runs by wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis, who was making his IPL debut. The Sri Lankan keeper was slow to react to an outside edge and missed a straightforward catch.

