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GT vs MI, Match 30 IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more

Match No 30 of the Indian Premier League is between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the clash, take a look at a detailed match preview including head-to-head record, possible Playing XI, and more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

GT vs MI, Match 30 IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more
GT vs MI will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium
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After the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) high-scoring contest, the spotlight now shifts towards the clash between former champions, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Match No 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On one hand, GT are in the sixth position in the Points Table with three back-to-back wins after losing both its opening games.

On the other hand, MI are still struggling to find momentum in the tournament and are sitting at the bottom of the Standings with just one win. The Hardik Pandya-led side have lost their previous four games, and the MI skipper hinted at making major changes in the Playing XI for the upcoming matches.

Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at a detailed preview including head-to-head record, probable Playing XI, and pitch insights of tonight's match.

GT vs MI: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 8
GT Won - 5
MI Won - 3
Last Match - MI won by 20 runs (Eliminator IPL 2025)

GT vs MI: Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

GT vs MI: Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally batting-friendly, which offers good bounce. However, fast bowlers will get some help in the initial stage of the match during Powerplay, and spinners could come into play in the middle overs. Dew will also play its pivotal role in the second half of the contest. At this venue, the average first innings score is around 165-175, but anything above 185 is highly competitive.

Meanwhile, the captain winning the Toss is expected to bowl first, considering the dew factor.

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