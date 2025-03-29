Shubman Gill's team GT won a significant match against Hardik Pandya's team, MI, in the IPL 2025 season. This win marked GT's first victory of the season.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) finally began their IPL 2025 campaign with a bang, defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs. Mohammad Siraj set the tone early, taking two wickets during the powerplay, including the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma in the opening over. Prasidh Krishna also delivered a spectacular effort, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma with his superb bowling.

Our st of the season! pic.twitter.com/MVfmakdytS — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 29, 2025

GT wrapped up their innings on a high, finishing at 194/8 after 20 overs, with opener B Sai Sudharsan contributing a solid half-century. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in Match 9 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pandya showed his prowess with the ball claiming two wickets including that of Gill.

Both teams came into this match looking to bounce back after suffering defeats in their previous outings.

