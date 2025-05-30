GT vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025! This thrilling match is set to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Since it's a knockout game, the winner will advance to face the loser of Qualifier 1 on June 1.

The Gujarat Titans wrapped up the season in third place, boasting nine wins out of 14 matches. Unfortunately, they come into this match after a loss to the Chennai Super Kings and will be missing Buttler, who is out for this game. Kusal Mendis is stepping in to fill that gap.

On the flip side, the Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the standings. As five-time champions, they’ll be without a few overseas players, but their squad remains strong and determined to make a deep run in the tournament. This match is sure to be a nail-biter.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator

Date & Time: May 30, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Pitch report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is expected to be well-balanced, offering a fair amount of assistance to both fast bowlers and spinners. As a result, both teams are likely to prefer chasing when they play at this venue.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounder: Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

GT vs MI My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

ALSO READ| IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt shine as RCB enter fourth IPL final with dominant 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings