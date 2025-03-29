GT vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 9 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans will meet the Mumbai Indians in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League! This fascinating event will take place at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans, who are trying to rebound after a tight defeat in their opening encounter against the Punjab Kings, which they lost by 11 runs. The Titans, who chose to bowl first gave up 243 runs in the first innings. Despite the formidable aim of 244 they fought valiantly but were finally defeated by a razor-thin margin.

On the other side, the Mumbai Indians also faced a setback in their last match against CSK. They managed to score 155 runs for 9 wickets while batting first, but Chennai chased it down with four wickets to spare. The good news for Mumbai fans is that Hardik Pandya is set to make his return for this match, and it’s shaping up to be a real nail-biter.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 9th Match

Date & Time: Mar 29, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Injuries/Availability: There are no injury concerns in either team.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (C), Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (vc), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar

GT vs MI My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (C), Ryan Rickelton, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Tilak Varma, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

