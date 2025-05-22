Mitchell Marsh scored an impressive 117 runs off 64 balls leading LSG to a total of 235-2. Gujarat's batting struggled and they lost the match by 33 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants triumphed over Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in the IPL 2025 match held in Ahmedabad on Thursday, propelled by Mitchell Marsh's remarkable maiden century in the Indian Premier League. Will O'Rourke was instrumental in shifting the momentum in favor of LSG, claiming three wickets during the match. Marsh's outstanding performance included a blistering 117 runs off just 62 balls, while Nicholas Pooran contributed an impressive unbeaten 56 from 27 deliveries, enabling LSG to amass a formidable total of 235 for 2.

The opening partnership between Marsh and Aiden Markram was particularly noteworthy, as they forged a 91-run stand before R Sai Kishore dismissed Markram in the 10th over. Marsh's innings came to a close when he was caught by Arshad Khan in the penultimate over, but not before LSG captain Rishabh Pant added a quickfire 16 runs to push the team's total beyond the 230-run threshold.

Despite maintaining their position at the top of the standings, the defeat dealt a significant blow to the Titans' aspirations of securing a top-two finish. With 18 points from 13 matches, they now face the possibility of being surpassed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, should those teams secure victories in their upcoming games.

In a related development, the Mumbai Indians solidified their place in the playoffs on Wednesday, becoming the fourth and final team to advance after a commanding victory over the Delhi Capitals.