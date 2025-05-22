GT vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 64 between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are poised to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2025, scheduled for May 22 at the renowned Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fates of both teams have already been determined, with GT securing a place in the playoffs, while LSG has been eliminated from the tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Gujarat Titans are enjoying a remarkable season. As the champions of IPL 2022, they currently sit atop the points table with 19 points, having achieved nine victories in 12 matches. GT enters this match on the heels of a commanding 10-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals, highlighted by an outstanding batting performance from Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill.

Conversely, the Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in seventh place on the points table, with five wins and 10 points from 11 matches played thus far. With both pride and future aspirations at stake, Rishabh Pant and his team are determined to conclude the tournament on a positive note. They come into this encounter following a six-wicket defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 64th Match

Date & Time: May 22, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch report

The playing surface at this venue is expected to provide a balanced environment, offering favorable conditions for both pace bowlers and spinners. Both teams are likely to prefer chasing targets in this setting.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

All-rounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore

GT vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Aiden Markram, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), A Badoni, AK Markram, Abdul Samad, MR Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, D Singh, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur

