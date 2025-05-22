Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Here's a look at the weather prediction and probable XIs ahead of the GT vs LSG clash in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans are set to face off against Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of IPL 2025 this Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans are looking to secure a spot in the top two. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention after their last defeat, are eager to wrap up their season on a high note with a victory in this match.

The other three teams that have made it to the playoffs will also be rooting for LSG to win, as they are strong contenders for the top two positions. The pitch is known to favor batters, so we can expect a high-scoring game. Fast bowlers might find some assistance, though. The captain who wins the toss will likely opt to bowl first, as dew is anticipated to have a significant impact in the second innings.

Ahmedabad weather report

The sun currently shines over the capital city of Ahmedabad, accompanied by a light haze and warm winds. According to AccuWeather, today's highest reported temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius. During the match hours, there is a slim chance of rain, estimated at 11-15 percent, as temperatures are anticipated to drop to around 35 degrees Celsius. Fans are hopeful for a rain-free match, as Gujarat Titans aim to solidify their position on the IPL 2025 points table.

GT vs LSG probable playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed

The IPL 2025 showdown between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is kicking off at 7 PM IST. Captains Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will face off in the toss at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans can catch all the action live on JioCinema or the Star Sports Network.

Also read| After breaching elusive 90m barrier, Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra aims for greater heights in Poland