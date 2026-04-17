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GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more

All spotlights are now on tonight's game between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ahead of the clash, take a look at a brief preview including predicted Playing XI, head-to-head record, pitch report, and more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more
GT vs KKR Preview
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Match No 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Titans and Knight Riders is set to take place tonight at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On one hand, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to better their standings in the Points Table with another win, as they currently stand at the sixth position. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is at the bottom of the table with no wins and just one point, which also came due to the cancellation of its game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to rain.

After facing two losses in the opening games, GT are back in the game with two wins against the likes of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 has been a nightmare for the three-time champions so far, and KKR is desperate for a turnaround in the season.

Ahead of the clash, take a look at some of the important details like the head-to-head record of the rivalry, pitch report of Narendra Modi Stadium, along with the predicted Playing XI of the GT vs KKR match.

GT vs KKR: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 4

GT Won - 3

KKR Won - 1

GT vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagso Rabada, and Jason Holder.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, and Angrish Raghuvanshi.

GT vs KKR: Pitch and weather report

The upcoming match between GT and KKR is expected to be a high-scoring one as the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is batting-friendly with good bounce. However, the venue has big boundaries, which means the batter will require proper timing shots to churn out runs.

The team winning the Toss is expected to bowl first, as chasing under the lights is easier to win a T20 game.

The temperature in Ahmedabad is predicted to be around 32 degrees during the Toss time, which will gradually drop later in the night. No rain is expected during the match time but dew will surely play its role in the second half of the game.

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