GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR must be pumped up after their triumph over Bangalore in the previous game, whereas, GT must be eying on their hat-trick win in the IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in their home ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. GT have registered two back to back comprehensive victories in the IPL 2023 and must be planning to continue their winning streak against KKR today (April 9) at IST 3:30 pm. In the previous battles they have defeated mighty CSK and David Warner’s DC by 5 and 6 wickets, respectively. The defending champions are in great form as the team is very well balanced in all units.

KKR on the other side had a huge win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their home game at the Eden Garden in Kolkata where Shah Rukh Khan’s side posted a massive total of 204 run after a reviving partnership of 103 runs between Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur, who scored blistering 68 runs in just 29 balls. Nitish Rana and Co managed to beat RCB by 81 runs to register their first win of the season. 

KKR must be pumped up after their triumph over Bangalore in the previous game, whereas, GT must be eying on their hat-trick win in the IPL 2023.

Match Details: KKR vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 13
Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Captain : Shubhman Gill
Vice Captain: Rashid Khan
Wicketkeepers: R Gurbaz, W Saha
Batters: Shubman Gill,Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Andrew Russell
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.


KKR vs GT My Dream 11 team
Shubman Gill (C),Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, R Gurbaz, W Saha, Andrew Russell, Rashid Khan (Wc), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

GT vs KKR predicted XI: 
GT playing 11 vs KKR: Hardik Pandya (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

KKR playing 11 vs GT: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

 

