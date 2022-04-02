GT vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match live

GT vs DC live streaming: All you need to know about Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022.

The tenth match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC). While GT is currently placed in the fourth position, Delhi Capitals stans in the 3rd position.

Both the teams have played just one game in the IPL 2022 so far and both the teams ended up winning those games against their respective opponents.

DC would be high on confidence as they snatched the victory from Mumbai Indians in their previous game as they were 72 for 5 at one stage but went on to chase down the target of 179 in the 19th over and all that was possible because of the partnership of 75 runs in 30 deliveries between Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel.

Gujarat Titans also faced a similar scenario to Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Gujarat Titans were chasing the target of 159 in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants and at one stage they were 78-4 in the 12th over. But, thanks to the Partnership between Miller and Tewatia and also a late blitz by Abhinav Mukund, they were able to cross the target with 2 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have never faced each other in the IPL so far so it will be interesting to see which team holds their nerves and crosses the winning line.

Here is all you need to know about Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022: