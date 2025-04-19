GT vs DC Highlights: Gujarat Titans not only won the game against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad but also dethroned the table topper from their top position. GT won the game by 7 wickets.

GT vs DC Highlights: Gujarat Titans (GT) have registered another win in IPL 2025 as they defeated the table topper Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad. With a hard-hitting unbeaten knock by Jos Buttler, GT also dethroned DC from the top position in the Points Table with 10 points. However, DC is at number 2 in the Points Table with 10 points. Check out the detailed match report of the GT vs DC clash, played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Toss

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill flipped the coin, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel called for Tails. But, GT won the toss and elected to bowl first against DC. The pitch was expected to be a high-scoring one, and it was indeed a high-scoring match.

First Innings

Batting first, the batters of Delhi Capitals came out in the middle to hit at least one big shot in every over to keep the run board ringing. The Axar Patel-led side managed to do so throughout their innings despite losing wickets at regular intervals. For DC, skipper Axar Patel scored 39 off 32 balls, and he built short but important partnerships with Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma to put 203 runs on board in 20 overs.

For GT, Prasidh Krishna conceded 4 wickets in 4 overs, leaking just 41 runs.

Second Innings

Chasing 204, the Gujarat Titans opened their innings wth their successful duo, Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill. However, the home side lost their skipper early in the Powerplay, but the partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler compensated for the loss. Later, Impact Player Sherfane Rutherford and Buttler took their team close to the chasing total with an over 100-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. However, Buttler missed his 8th 100 in IPL and remained unbeaten at 97. In the end, GT clinched the game by 7 wickets. With this win, the Gujarat Titans have secured the top spot in the Points Table.