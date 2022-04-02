GT vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022

Match 10 of the IPL will be played between two undefeated teams, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals on a doubleheader Saturday.

Talking about Rishabh Pant led team, they played their 1st game of the season against Mumbai Indians and went on to win this game by 4 wickets whereas Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans, who were making their IPL debut in the last game went on to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets.

A good match is expected between both these teams as both the teams have a plethora of good players.

READ: PBKS vs KKR: Andre Russell smashes most sixes in IPL 2022, Odean Smith bowls most expensive over - WATCH

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs DC – IPL 2022

MI vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (C)

Batters: David Miller, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan (VC)

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed