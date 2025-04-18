GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Check out our best picks for fantasy Playing XI for the Match No. 35 of the Indian Premier League 2025 between, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match No. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams stand at the top of the table, with DC sitting at No. 1 with 10 points and 5 wins. GT, on the other hand, is in the second spot with 8 points and 4 wins. Delhi Capitals won their last match against Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over, whereas Gujarat Titans lost their first game of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

GT vs DC: Head-to-Head

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have faced each other in 5 matches in the IPL.

Total Matches Played - 5

GT Won - 2

DC Won - 3

GT vs DC: Possible Playing XI

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore.

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel (WK), Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, and Mohit Sharma.

GT vs DC: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Jos Buttler, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (VC)

Batters - Sai Sudharsan, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-Rounders - Axar Patel (C), Rashid Khan

Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna