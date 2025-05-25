The last time they approached the bottom of the standings was at the conclusion of the 2022 season where they finished in 9th place narrowly surpassing the Mumbai Indians who secured the 10th position.

Chennai Super Kings took down Gujarat Titans by 83 runs, putting a serious dent in GT’s hopes of finishing in the Top 2. However, CSK ended their season at the bottom of the table, a first for the franchise led by MS Dhoni in their storied history. The last time they were close to the bottom was in 2022 when they finished 9th, just above the Mumbai Indians who landed in 10th.

On Sunday, CSK was on the verge of avoiding the last place if they could have kept GT to 121 runs or fewer after posting a hefty 230 in their first innings. They had GT on the back foot, taking 7 wickets before the score reached 121, but it all went to waste when Arshad Khan hit a six in the 16th over, pushing Gujarat past that mark.

Earlier in the match, the experienced Devon Conway and the up-and-coming Dewarld Brevis both scored fifties in their own unique styles, setting the stage for Chennai Super Kings’ impressive total of 230 for five. After opting to field first on a scorching hot afternoon, the batters made their captain MS Dhoni’s decision look wise.

Conway and Brevis led the charge with scores of 52 off 35 balls and a blistering 57 off just 23 balls on a pitch that was playing nicely. However, Conway’s innings was slightly overshadowed by quick contributions from Ayush Mhatre (34 off 17 balls) and Urvil Patel (37 off 19 balls), who both scored at strike rates of 200 and 194, ensuring CSK kept the runs flowing.

The Chennai team burst out of the gates, racking up 44 runs in just 3.4 overs, thanks to Mhatre’s aggressive assault on pacer Arshad Khan. Mhatre took Arshad to task, hitting him for 2, 6, 6, 4, 4, and 6 in the second over, which netted 28 runs, and CSK rarely let that momentum slip. Mhatre, who was recently named the India U19 captain, eventually fell to Prasidh Krishna, skying a catch to Mohammed Siraj in the deep.

