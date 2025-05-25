GT vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 67 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in Match Number [insert match number] of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25. This encounter marks the first meeting between the two teams in the current season. The Gujarat Titans have already secured their place in the playoffs and are now eager to solidify their position in the top two of the points table with a victory in their final league match. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings are determined to disrupt GT's plans and aim for a significant win to avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings.

In their last encounter in Ahmedabad, GT's captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan both scored centuries, leading their team to a 35-run victory over CSK. As GT seeks another convincing win to secure a top-two finish, CSK will be focused on concluding their campaign on a high note.

Historically, GT and CSK have faced each other seven times in IPL history. Of these matchups, GT has emerged victorious four times, while CSK has claimed victory on three occasions.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 67th Match

Date & Time: May 25, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is favorable for batting, likely allowing teams to score over 200 runs in the first innings. Fast bowlers can also find good bounce and movement. In 41 IPL matches at this venue, the team batting first has won 20 times and the team batting second has won 21 times. The average first-innings score is 176 runs.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vice-captain)

Batters: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis

All-Rounders: Arshad Khan

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna

GT vs CSK My Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (captain), Ayush Mhatre (vice-captain), Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Siraj

Predicted playing XIs

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

CSK: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

ALSO READ| LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka reacts to Rishabh Pant's appointment as India's Test vice-captain, namedrops Shubman Gill