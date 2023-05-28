GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Dream11 prediction

The highly anticipated final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, May 28th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will feature two formidable teams, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), who will be facing off for the third time this season.

Of the four encounters between the two teams in the IPL thus far, GT has emerged victorious in three, including the league stage match earlier this season. However, in their most recent encounter, CSK emerged victorious, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

In the first qualifier, CSK defeated GT to secure their place in the final. They batted first after losing the toss and scored an impressive 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Both the openers, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, continued their brilliant form this season and added 87 runs for the first wicket. In reply, GT could only manage to make 157 runs and lost the game by 15 runs. While Shubman Gill was the highest-scorer for GT with 42 runs off 38 deliveries, no other batter could manage to stay at the crease for a significant time. Rashid Khan did score 30 runs off 16 deliveries, but it was not enough to secure a win for GT.

In the second qualifier, GT faced off against the Mumbai Indians on Friday. After losing the toss, they batted first, and Shubman Gill scored his third century of the season, surpassing Faf du Plessis to become the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He made an impressive 129 runs at a massive strike rate of 215, helping GT post a total of 233 runs for the loss of three wickets. In reply, MI lost three wickets in the PowerPlay, but the trio of Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, and Suryakumar Yadav exhibited remarkable composure and steadiness, stabilizing the innings. Unfortunately, once Suryakumar was dismissed in the 15th over, the other batters were unable to make significant contributions. Ultimately, MI was all out for 171 runs in 18.2 overs, resulting in a 62-run loss.

Match Details

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023, Final

Date and Time: May 28th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Miller, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana

