GT vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated table toppers, Gujarat Titans, by 83 runs in their last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) faced an 83-run defeat by five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With this loss, GT will now have to depend on other teams for its fate of finishing in the top 2 in the Points Table. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note, however, they still are finishing at the bottom in the Points Table. Check out the detailed match report here.

Toss

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in MS Dhoni's favour. He chose to bat first against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

First Innings

Batting first, CSK witnessed the best Powerplay of IPL 2025 as they managed to score 68 runs with a loss of just one wicket. Ayush Mhatre's brisk knock of 34 (17) set the tone of the CSK innings. Later, Devon Conway also smashed his 2nd half-century of the season, bringing CSK into a comfortable position in the middle overs. Apart from him, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis also played important knocks of 37 and 57, respectively. In the end, CSK posted 230/5 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing the mountain-like total, Gujarat Titans lost its captain, Shubman Gill, early. After his dismissal, Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler also departed cheaply, and in the Powerplay, GT posted just 35 runs on board. However, Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan tried to build a good 4th wicket partnership, but that also didn't last long. Soon after, Rashid Khan and Gerald Coetzee also returned back to the pavilion cheaply. Things remained the same for GT and the whole side was bowled out at 147.