'Unfortunately the match..': GT skipper Hardik Pandya makes big statement as rain pushes IPL 2023 final into reserve day

GT skipper Hardik Pandya makes big statement as rain pushes IPL 2023 final into reserve day

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28) but the match did not take place due to heavy rains in Ahmedabad. The final between MS Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s GT will be held today, the reserved day.

Hours before the all-important final, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has expressed hope for a ‘full house’.

“Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow (Monday). See you then!" Pandya tweeted.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar thanked the IPL organisers for moving the final to reserve day and thanks the fans for coming to stadium despite heavy rains.

“Good move by BCCI and IPL to move the Final to a reserve day ensuring the possibility of a full 20-20 game tomorrow. Only #yellove to all the fans who braved the weather to make it to the stadium. Go home safe, see you later tonight! #whistlepodu," Chahar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the IPL announced on Sunday that fans will be allowed to enter Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad using their existing physical tickets.

“Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th.The BCCI would like to thank the fans present tonight for their patience and support," the IPL said in a statement.