GT's Shubman Gill wins IPL 2023 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award

Gill's outstanding batting skills were the talk of the town, as he scored an impressive 890 runs with an average of 59.33.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:59 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

At the season end awards ceremony, Shubman Gill emerged as the shining star, having dominated the competition with his exceptional performance. The Gujarat Titans, his team, swept some top honours, including the coveted Orange Cap, Purple Cap and the IPL 2023 MVP, after a record-breaking season. Gill's teammate, Mohammad Shami, also made a mark by winning the Orange Cap with 28 wickets.

Gill's outstanding batting skills were the talk of the town, as he scored an impressive 890 runs with an average of 59.33. He set a new record by scoring three centuries in a single season of IPL, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and Shikhar Dhawan, who had scored twice in a single IPL season.

Gill's remarkable performance was a testament to his dedication and hard work, and he truly deserved the accolades he received. His achievements have set a new benchmark for the upcoming IPL seasons, and he has become an inspiration for aspiring cricketers worldwide. The Gujarat Titans can be proud of their star player, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us in the future.

READ| IPL 2023 final: 'Sara in stadium and...,' Shubman Gill hilariously trolled after missing out on big score against CSK

