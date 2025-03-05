Former England cricketer Michael Atherton and South African player Rassie van der Dussen have both indicated that India's strong performance might be linked to this advantage.

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, showed his irritation towards a reporter after India secured a spot in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy with an impressive win over Australia in the semi-final. The Men in Blue are now preparing to face either South Africa or New Zealand in the final match on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Stadium.

This tournament has been distinctive in its setup, with Pakistan acting as the host while India plays all its matches in Dubai. The choice for India to stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and compete exclusively at one venue has sparked controversy, especially since it meant that Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium missed out on hosting the final.

Critics have claimed that India is benefiting from an unfair advantage in the tournament. Former England cricketer Michael Atherton and South African player Rassie van der Dussen have both indicated that India's strong performance might be linked to this advantage.

During a post-match press conference, Coach Gautam Gambhir became defensive when asked about India's approach on the spin-friendly pitches in Dubai. He stressed that India's team would have been just as formidable if the tournament had been held in Pakistan.

"See, first of all, this is as neutral a venue for us as it is for any other team. We have not played here. I don't remember when last we played here. And in fact, we didn't plan anything like that. The plan was that if you pick two frontline spinners in the 15-man squad, then even if we played in Pakistan or anywhere, we would have picked two frontline spinners because this was a competition in the subcontinent," said Gambhir.

"So it's not like we wanted to spin a spinners' web. If you look at it, we only played one frontline spinner in the first two matches. We played two frontline spinners in this match and the previous match. And there's a lot of debate about the undue advantage and all that. What undue advantage? We haven't practised here even for one day. We're practising at the ICC academy. And the conditions there and here are 180 degrees different. Some people are just perpetual cribbers, man. They've got to grow up. I feel that there was nothing like we had any undue advantage," Gambhir added.

