Group of death? What Sri Lanka's loss to Namibia could mean for IND in T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 has yet to begin, but cricket fans around the world are focused on the qualifications, from which four teams will advance. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Namibia, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, UAE, and Zimbabwe are already competing for the four available Super 12 slots.

While Sri Lanka, West Indies and Ireland are arguably the favorites to advance, the encounter between the Lankans and Namibia on the first day of the competition was eye-opening.

Sri Lanka were defeated by Namibia by 55 runs on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday. The Lankans were caught off guard when chasing a 164-run target by Namibian bowlers.

Except for Dasun Shanka's 29 and Bhanuka Rajapksa's 20, no Sri Lankan batter scored more than 20 runs.

The fact that the defending Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, can be defeated by a side like Namibia has thrown the entire competition into disarray.

However, Sri Lanka's setback could have far-reaching consequences for the entire competition. The top two teams from each of the two qualification groups will advance to the Super 12s, according to the rules.

In India's group, which includes Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh, the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A will join them.

The West Indies are the favorites to win Group B, while Sri Lanka may now finish second in Group A as a result of their loss to Namibia.

As a result, India's group might see a fierce tussle for first place between Rohit Sharma's side, Pakistan, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. It should be remembered that the Lankans just defeated India in the Asia Cup to advance to the final.

As a result, India's group could become the tournament's 'Group of Death.'

