Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for GRD vs DVE in Vincy Premier T10 League

Dream11 Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers - Vincy Premier T10 League

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers in Vincy Premier T10 League match today, May 25.

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers (GRD vs DVE) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – L James

Batsmen – D Greaves, S Browne, A Samuel, W Harper

Allrounders – R Browne, A Hooper, S Williaams

Bowlers – B Browne, G Wyllie, D Martin

GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team

GRD vs DVE Probable Playing11

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (C), L James (WK), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

Dark View Explorers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

