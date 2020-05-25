Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for GRD vs DVE in Vincy Premier T10 League
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, GRD Dream11 Team Player List, DVE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Head to Head.
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers - Vincy Premier T10 League
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers in Vincy Premier T10 League match today, May 25.
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers (GRD vs DVE) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – L James
Batsmen – D Greaves, S Browne, A Samuel, W Harper
Allrounders – R Browne, A Hooper, S Williaams
Bowlers – B Browne, G Wyllie, D Martin
GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team
L James, D Greaves, S Browne, A Samuel, W Harper, R Browne, A Hooper, S Williaams, B Browne, G Wyllie, D Martin
GRD vs DVE Probable Playing11
Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (C), L James (WK), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.
Dark View Explorers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Check Dream11 Prediction / GRD Dream11 Team / Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team / DVE Dream11 Team / Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.