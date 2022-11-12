Greg Barclay gets second term as ICC chairman; Jay Shah to head finance and commercial affairs committee

File Photo

Greg Barclay of New Zealand was unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term on Saturday.

Following the withdrawal of Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, Barclay was unopposed, and the ICC Board expressed its full support for the New Zealander to continue at the helm.

“It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support,” said Barclay on his re-appointment.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020. He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2015.

He being elected unopposed also means that he had the backing of the mighty BCCI in the 17-member board.

Besides Barclay’s re-election, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was elected as the head of ICC’s all powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee at the board meeting.

The F&CA committee is the most important of the ICC's subsidiary committees, and for many years, BCCI representatives were not a part of it until former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly joined it.

The president normally serves on the ICC Board, while the secretary serves on the CEC. The F&CA committee approves the ICC's annual budget and also defines the revenue-sharing model, sponsorship, and different rights arrangements for a given cycle.

Shah will arrive in Melbourne within few days for the annual ICC board meeting. The recently elected BCCI president, Roger Binny, and IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal, are also scheduled to travel to Australia to watch the T20 World Cup.

