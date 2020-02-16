'Great...but win': Vijay Mallya's hilarious response to RCB's new logo for IPL 2020 will leave you in splits
The new RCB logo is bolder with a red backdrop, golden lion and team's name in black.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) launched its brand new logo for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday (February 14).
The new logo is bolder with a red backdrop, golden lion and team's name in black.
The Bangalore-based franchise had a strange day with their social media accounts as they had deleted all its photos across social media.
RCB received mixed reactions on social media regarding their new logo since then with their former co-owner Vijay Mallya also getting involved.
Mallya took to Twitter and responded to Challenger's announcement post and hilariously trolled them by asking the franchise to finally win the tournament this time around.
"Great...but win the trophy !", Mallya's tweet read.
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020
RCB's chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala, while addressing the media on the topic of the franchise's new logo said: “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”
"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold," he added.
Speaking on the new RCB's new logo, skipper Virat Kohli said: "LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for IPL 2020."