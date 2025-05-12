Taking to his Instagram handle, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the red-ball format of the game.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to Virat Kohli for his illustrious Test career, after he announced his retirement from the red-ball format of the game on Monday. In his post, he recalled a 'thoughtful gesture' from the young, up-and-coming Virat during his final Test game in Mumbai. During his final appearance in the international cricket game at Wankhede Stadium, Virat expressed his immense admiration and respect for Sachin by offering him a thread given to him by his late father as a gift.

Sachin noted that while the thread was too personal for him to accept, he nonetheless found the gesture 'heartwarming'. Sachin also said that he has 'deepest admiration and best wishes' for Virat and praised him for a decorated Test career, where he gave Indian cricket 'more than just runs'.

''As you retire from Tests, I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes. Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career,'' he wrote in the caption along with Virat's picture.

Netizens reaction to Sachin's post

Soon after the post was shared by Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram, fans of both the 'Master Blaster' and Kohli expressed their views in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Great recognises great.'' ''From god of cricket to goat of cricket,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''From one legend to another.''

For the unversed, Virat Kohli, in his 123-match Test career, has scored 9,230 runs which include 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.