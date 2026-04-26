'Great leader': Ricky Ponting explains Rs 26.75 crore investment on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer

Ricky Ponting has explained the decision to invest Rs 26.75 crore in Shreyas Iyer, backing the star batter’s leadership qualities. Ponting said he always believed Iyer would become a great leader, justifying the massive bid during the Indian Premier League auction.

Punjab Kings didn’t just sign Shreyas Iyer for his batting. They wanted stability, leadership, and a cool head at the finish—stuff they’d missed for years. Now, over a year after spending Rs 26.75 crore on him at the IPL 2025 mega auction, that choice looks like the moment the franchise finally changed course.

Iyer’s value jumped out in Punjab’s record chase against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 265, Punjab got there in 18.5 overs—the biggest chase in IPL history. DC put up 264/2, thanks to KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152, but Punjab started strong and finished the job with Iyer’s unbeaten 71 from 36 balls. He anchored the chase, stayed calm, and saw it through. That win was Punjab’s sixth in seven matches in IPL 2026.

Head coach Ricky Ponting put it best. Talking on an IPL video, Ponting said it wasn’t all about Iyer’s stats. “Shreyas is a great person. That’s why I pushed so hard for him at the auction,” he said. “I knew he’d be a terrific leader. To rebuild this team and this franchise, I wanted someone like him. When he’s in at the end of a chase, you pretty much don’t lose.” Ponting added that he went out to Iyer around the 12th over during the DC chase and simply told him, “If you’re in at the end, we win.” And that’s exactly what happened.

This advice means even more if you know Punjab’s recent history. They’ve had a reputation for chopping and changing, never quite finding their rhythm. They finished ninth in IPL 2024 with just five wins. Then, they splashed out on Iyer ahead of 2025—grabbing him for a huge sum right after he’d led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title, even though KKR didn’t retain him. With Ricky Ponting looking to rebuild, Iyer fit perfectly: an Indian top-order batter who can captain.

The rewards came fast. Iyer led Punjab to the IPL 2025 final, scoring 604 runs at an average of 50.33—solid numbers and even more important leadership. He’s become their backbone, both as a finisher and as a captain.

So, that win over Delhi wasn’t some one-off miracle. It was another sign of how the team has shifted under Iyer. Punjab always had batting muscle, but they needed someone to add direction. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya gave them the fast start, but Iyer gave the chase control. Even after getting dropped twice, he made the most of his chances and finished in style.

Of course, Ponting knows there’s work left. Punjab conceded 264, and their bowling and fielding still need tightening up. “It’s great to get the highest run chase, but you’ve only got a record chase if you give up a lot of runs, right?” Ponting said. “So, there’s stuff to fix before the next game.”

That’s Punjab right now—lethal with the bat, some problems with the ball, but finally balanced and not reliant on a single player to pull off miracles. With Iyer at the heart, they look like a team built around a true leader.

Ponting’s auction move was pricey, but it wasn’t reckless. Looking back now, it seems like one of the smartest moves Punjab have made. They didn’t just buy a batter—they bought a captain who’s changed everything.

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