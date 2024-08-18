'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Rinku Singh made his debut for the Indian national team following an outstanding performance in the IPL 2023 season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On August 18, 2024, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh celebrated his one-year anniversary of being a part of the Men in Blue. It was on the same date last year that Rinku was rightfully awarded his first India cap during the Indian team's tour of Ireland for a three-match T20I series.

The 26-year-old batsman took to Instagram to share a couple of delightful pictures. In these images, he could be seen smiling proudly with the cap in his hand, as well as a photo of Bumrah handing it over, with the entire team beaming with joy for the Aligarh-born player.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rinku  (@rinkukumar12)

Rinku had faced numerous challenges leading up to his selection for the 15-member squad for the Ireland tour. Despite the difficulties, the Indian team emerged victorious with a 2-0 series win, although the third game was unfortunately abandoned due to heavy rain.

Although Rinku did not have the opportunity to bat in the first game, he made the most of his chance and scored an impressive 38 off 21 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Rinku, who has yet to represent India in Test cricket, was not selected for any of the four squads in the Duleep Trophy 2024/25. The tournament features his Indian teammates such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill, who are participating to prepare for the longest format in home conditions.

It is important to note that Rinku may be included in one of the squads for the second round of the Duleep Trophy. This is because several players, including those mentioned above, will be joining the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh starting on September 19, 2024.

Also read| Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement