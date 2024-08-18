'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Rinku Singh made his debut for the Indian national team following an outstanding performance in the IPL 2023 season.

On August 18, 2024, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh celebrated his one-year anniversary of being a part of the Men in Blue. It was on the same date last year that Rinku was rightfully awarded his first India cap during the Indian team's tour of Ireland for a three-match T20I series.

The 26-year-old batsman took to Instagram to share a couple of delightful pictures. In these images, he could be seen smiling proudly with the cap in his hand, as well as a photo of Bumrah handing it over, with the entire team beaming with joy for the Aligarh-born player.

Rinku had faced numerous challenges leading up to his selection for the 15-member squad for the Ireland tour. Despite the difficulties, the Indian team emerged victorious with a 2-0 series win, although the third game was unfortunately abandoned due to heavy rain.

Although Rinku did not have the opportunity to bat in the first game, he made the most of his chance and scored an impressive 38 off 21 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Rinku, who has yet to represent India in Test cricket, was not selected for any of the four squads in the Duleep Trophy 2024/25. The tournament features his Indian teammates such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill, who are participating to prepare for the longest format in home conditions.

It is important to note that Rinku may be included in one of the squads for the second round of the Duleep Trophy. This is because several players, including those mentioned above, will be joining the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh starting on September 19, 2024.

