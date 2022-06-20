Graeme Smith advises Rahul Tewatia to focus on cricket instead of Twitter after latter shared cryptic post on his snub

Graeme Smith on Rahul Tewatia

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith said it's important for Rahul Tewatia to focus his frustration on improving and make sure he never gets snubbed again from selection after the all-rounder was left out from the squad for the T20I series in Ireland.

READ: 'MS Dhoni's entire career got over in between but he is still going on', Akash Chopra lauds Dinesh Karthik

Speaking to Star Sports, former South African skipper Graeme Smith explained that selectors, coaches and captains must look at the conditions in Australia and accordingly select their squad. He advised Tewatia to let his performance do the talking.

Smith said, “It’s very difficult in India as you guys have so much talent. And coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma must have picked their majority of guys anticipating the conditions in Australia. I would say instead of Twitter, focus, perform and next time your time comes make sure no one can leave you out.”

Team India will play a couple of T20Is against Ireland in Ireland, where Hardik Pandya will lead the side, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. The senior members of the squad will be with the test team for the match against England. Hardik Pandya has been rewarded for his captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans.

READ: Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya can play a vital role for the Indian team in the upcoming T20I CWC : Rahul Dravid

Rahul Tewatia has been knocking on the doors of the selectors in the recent past and he showcased his improved finishing skills in IPL 2022, playing a key role in Gujarat Titans' winning run. He scored 217 runs at an average of over 30 and a staggering strike rate of close to 150.

The two T20Is between India and Ireland will be played on June 26 and June 28 in Dublin.