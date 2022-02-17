'Got to get extra security': Know why Glenn Maxwell says this ahead of wedding with Vini Raman

Renowned as one of the most lethal all-rounders in world cricket, Glenn Maxwell will soon tie the knot with Vini Raman, an Indian origin girl, in Melbourne next month. Ahead of their wedding, however, which was slated to be a private affair, the wedding card of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman is doing the rounds on social media.

Currently, Maxwell is busy with national team duties, as Australia are playing a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, however, Maxwell will soon take a break from his commitments to tie the knot with Vini.

Much to the surprise of Maxwell, however, his wedding card somehow found its way to Twitter, and the Aussie all-rounder has stated that he will have to beef up the security at his wedding.

Revealing how the wedding card got leaked on social media to Cricket.com.au, Maxwell said, "We've got to get extra security for the wedding now. It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately, the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends. Next minute, it's in pretty much every paper over there and I'm getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone. So that was that was a shock. It's been a busy couple of days."

Here is a glimpse of Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding invitation:

As you can see, the card is printed in Tamil and has been widely shared on social media recently. For the unversed, Maxwell and Vini Raman got engaged in March 2020, after dating each other for a while.

As per reports, Maxwell will miss Australia's historic tour of Pakistan and the earlier part of IPL 2022, due to his wedding.

The Australian team will land in Pakistan later this month, wherein they are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series, from March 4-25, while the white-ball leg will be played from March 29 to April 5.

Moreover, with the IPL also slated to begin in the last week of March, Maxwell is expected to miss the first couple of games for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).