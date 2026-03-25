'Got some school kids here': Irritated David Warner hits out at PSL 2026 captains for interrupting press meet - Watch

David Warner appeared visibly irritated during a Pakistan Super League 2026 press conference, lashing out at fellow captains for repeatedly interrupting the session. Warner’s remark, “Got some school kids here,” quickly went viral on social media.

Former Australian cricket star David Warner has expressed his frustration towards fellow PSL 2026 captains during the pre-tournament press conference. Warner, who is set to lead the Karachi Kings, found himself distracted by the ongoing banter among the captains. He took a moment before responding to a question, ultimately labeling them as 'school kids' in a video that has since gone viral.

Warner was joined by his long-time teammate Marnus Labuschagne, as well as Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan. Labuschagne couldn't stop laughing and even took a moment to chat with Afridi. Warner, however, was not amused and made his feelings clear on the microphone while discussing his team's prospects in the tournament.

"What's going on, gentlemen? Apologies, we've got some school kids in here," Warner responded to the journalist looking clearly irriatated.

David Warner on the unprofessional behavior during the captains' day press conference.



"What's going on, gentlemen? Apologies, we've got some school kids in here".



pic.twitter.com/Qm9DZVpVCd — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) March 25, 2026

In other news, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has revealed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has asked the nation to "limit their movements due to the fuel crisis," as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The tournament has been scaled down from six venues to just two, with all matches now taking place in Lahore and Karachi. Furthermore, the opening ceremony in Lahore has been canceled. The PSL is scheduled to kick off on March 26, with the final set for May 3.

Naqvi mentioned that, in light of the fuel crisis, the Prime Minister has encouraged citizens to restrict their movements, implementing measures such as school closures, work-from-home policies, and extended Eid holidays, while the length of the ongoing conflict remains unpredictable.

"The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don't know how long this war will last," Naqvi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo

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