'Got 30 stitches, can smile a little': Chamika Karunaratne shares selfie after losing 4 teeth while taking catch

Chamika Karunaratne shares selfie after losing 4 teeth while taking catch

Sri Lankan pacer Chamika Karunaratne suffered a freak injury during a recent Lanka Premier League (LPL) match and lost 4 teeth while attempting a catch. The 26-year-old took to Instagram and shared a selfie of himself, confirming that he indeed lost 4 teeth in the freak accident, and had gotten 30 stitches because of the same.

Karunaratne is plying his trade for Kandy Falcons, and on Wednesday, he endured a brutal injury while attempting a catch in the fourth match of LPL's ongoing edition.

Galle Gladiators batsman Nuwanidu Fernando was on strike when his compatriot tried to take the take, as the ball fell on his face and injured the star pacer.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, wherein Karunaratne could be seen bleeding after his valiant attempt. Having represented Sri Lanka in a solitary Test, 18 ODIs and 38 T20Is, he has become a key player for the Dasun Shanaka-led unit.

After leaving the field following the freak accident, the star pacer updates his fans by taking a selfie, and Karunaratne didn't lose his sense of humour. In the post shared by him, the Sri Lankan cricketer's bruised face and stitches on his lips were clearly visible.

He subsequently shared a lengthy heartfelt post, thanking the hospital staff and doctors for their best efforts.

"Lost 4 teeth, got them back, got 30 stitches and I can still smile a little. I will be back stronger than ever with a smile in Pallekele, see you soon!" he wrote Chamika Karunaratne in his Instagram story.

Despite losing his teeth, Karunaratne held on to the ball and completed the catch. The incident took place on the first ball of the fourth over of the match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons.