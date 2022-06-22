Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Goosebumps indeed': Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka win ODI series vs Australia after 30 years

Sri Lanka edged Australia in a nail-biting contest in the fourth ODI in Colombo to register their first ODI series win over the Aussies in 30 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:36 PM IST

A long wait came to an end for Sri Lanka as they registered their first ODIs series win over Australia after 30 years by beating the visitors by 4 runs in Colombo in the fourth ODI. Australia had won the opening game of the series, but the hosts won three games back to back to seal the series 3-1 on Tuesday. 

Charith Asalanka hit his maiden ODI century and rescued Sri Lanka from a top-order collapse before Australia bowled out his side for 258. 

The hosts slipped to 34-3 after being put in to bat first, with fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann each taking two wickets. But then Asalanka stepped up and rescued his side to power them to a fight-worthy total. 

READ| AUS vs SL: David Warner gets stumped on 99 in 4th ODI, watch heartbreaking dismissal

During the chase, it was a David Warner show as he scored 99 before suffering a heartbreaking dismissal. Pat Cummins chipped in with a strong 35 off 43 balls, but he too was dismissed in the penultimate over of the chase.

Australia needed 19 runs off the final over, and Matthew Kuhnemann almost pulled off the impossible by slamming Dasun Shanaka for 14 runs in the first five balls, but he was caught on the final delivery which sealed a memorable series win for Sri Lanka. 

Suffering their worst economic crisis since Independence, the Sri Lanka side provided their fans something to cheer about in these testing times and their fans went berserk on Twitter. 

READ| Harmanpreet kaur-led India eye fresh start against Sri Lanka in 1st T20

Here are some of the best tweets:

The fifth and final ODI of the series will be played on Friday, June 24, after which Australia and Sri Lanka will contest a two-match Test series starting from June 29. 

