'Goosebumps indeed': Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka win ODI series vs Australia after 30 years

Sri Lanka edged Australia in a nail-biting contest in the fourth ODI in Colombo to register their first ODI series win over the Aussies in 30 years.

A long wait came to an end for Sri Lanka as they registered their first ODIs series win over Australia after 30 years by beating the visitors by 4 runs in Colombo in the fourth ODI. Australia had won the opening game of the series, but the hosts won three games back to back to seal the series 3-1 on Tuesday.

Charith Asalanka hit his maiden ODI century and rescued Sri Lanka from a top-order collapse before Australia bowled out his side for 258.

The hosts slipped to 34-3 after being put in to bat first, with fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann each taking two wickets. But then Asalanka stepped up and rescued his side to power them to a fight-worthy total.

During the chase, it was a David Warner show as he scored 99 before suffering a heartbreaking dismissal. Pat Cummins chipped in with a strong 35 off 43 balls, but he too was dismissed in the penultimate over of the chase.

Australia needed 19 runs off the final over, and Matthew Kuhnemann almost pulled off the impossible by slamming Dasun Shanaka for 14 runs in the first five balls, but he was caught on the final delivery which sealed a memorable series win for Sri Lanka.

Suffering their worst economic crisis since Independence, the Sri Lanka side provided their fans something to cheer about in these testing times and their fans went berserk on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Congratulations to the victorious Sri Lankan team for a fantastic series victory against the Aussi’s at home after 30 years ! A true team effort. Well done boys ! Feeling so emotional. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) June 21, 2022

SriLanka is facing economic crisis where the country is in a state of unreal shock and instability but in the meanwhile SL cricket team made sure to bring back smiles on the faces of their people. Such is an impact of sports on any nations. So happy for SriLanka! #SLvAUS — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 21, 2022

Sri Lanka have never lost an ODI match on 21th June.



1998/06/21 vs NZ - Won

2016/06/21 vs ENG - Tied

2019/06/21 vs ENG - Won

2021/06/21 vs AUS - Won



Memorable day for Sri Lanka#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/trJJ02tqBL — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) June 21, 2022

99 David Warner

0 Aaron Finch



First time in the history of ODIs that the opening batters have fallen on the dreaded figures of 0 and 99 in the same innings. #SLvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 21, 2022

A historic series win for @OfficialSLC Couldn't have asked for more from Boys…

Excellent performances from @dasunshanaka1 & co,

Let’s win next one with high note



To all our fans, thank you so much for your massive support! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/1heZfdne8P — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) June 21, 2022

The fifth and final ODI of the series will be played on Friday, June 24, after which Australia and Sri Lanka will contest a two-match Test series starting from June 29.