Sundar Pichai reacts to CSK win in IPL 2023 final against GT, team responds

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, who helped his team to win the game, dedicated the victory to MS Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

IPL 2023 final: After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their 5th IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT), several people praised them for their fantastic performance. The MS Dhoni-led team won by five wickets when CSK star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 10 runs in the last two balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also congratulated the team. Incidentally, Pichai was born and grew up in Tamil Nadu. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Some final that one!  Great TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year." CSK also responded to his tweet, saying, "Beautiful finale to end the summer! Thank you, Sundar!."

 

In the IPL 2023 final, CSK captain Dhoni won the toss and invited GT to bat first. They posted 214/4, the highest total ever made in an IPL final. Later, due to rain, Chennai were then given a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Jadeja, who helped his team to win the game, dedicated the victory to Dhoni. He also shared pictures with his skipper.

 

READ | Watch: MS Dhoni can't hold back tears as CSK defeat GT to win their 5th IPL title

