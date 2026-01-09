FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Good news for Team India as star batter gets clearance from CoE to join squad for ODI series against New Zealand

The Men in Blue are all geared up to lock horns with New Zealand for a 3-match ODI series, starting January 11.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 11:38 AM IST

BCCI recently announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. In the squad, Team India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer's name was included, but it was subject to fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE). Now, Iyer has finally received clearance from CoE to join the Indian squad for the upcoming series. Iyer has been recovering from a spleen injury, which he sustained during the Australia tour last year, while taking a magnificent catch in Sydney. After the game, he was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding, and his tests revealed that he suffered a spleen laceration.

 

Due to the injury, Iyer missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament, followed by the ODI series against South Africa at home. Recently, he featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), wherein he scored 127 runs in two matches, captaining Mumbai.

 

In 2025, Iyer played 11 matches and scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, which included five half-centuries. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, he was Team India's leading run-scorer with 243 runs in five matches. Notably, Iyer is also just 83 runs away from breaching the 3,000-run mark in ODIs.

 

Team India's ODI squad vs New Zealand

 

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

KL Rahul (WK)

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Washington Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Prasidh Krishna

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Arshdeep Singh

