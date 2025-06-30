India and England will be locking horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the 2nd Test match in the 5-match series. England are currently leading the series 1-0.

Ahead of the high-voltage Test match between India and England, the home side have announced their Playing XI, excluding a star pacer. Yes, you read it right! For the Edgbaston Test, Jofra Archer was included in the initial 14-player squad, raising hopes of his return for the first time in 4 years. As per a report by Sky Sports, the 30-year-old pacer missed out on the training sessions due to a family emergency. Archer recently made his return to first-class cricket in the County Championship after 1,501 days.

Apart from Archer, Jacob Bethell is also not included in the Playing XI due to Ollie Pope's recent 106-run knock against India, making it hard for the management to bring him back to the squad.

When Chris Woakes praised Jofra Archer

Woakes praised Archer for the journey he made to earn his seat back in the squad. ''Brilliant for Joff, brilliant for us as a team. Obviously, it's a big boost to have him back. When Joff's around, he adds a lot to the group. Not just as a player but as a person, as a character. He's obviously had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries,'' he said.

''I think it's credit to him, the hard work that he's put in, to be able to be back in this position now. To be able to hopefully play Test cricket again.

But yeah, as I said, more delight for him than us, really, because I know how hard it is to go through long spells of injuries," Woakes added.

England Playing XI for Edgbaston Test

Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

Shoaib Bashir