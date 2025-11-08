Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally set to rejoin Team India, bringing relief to fans awaiting the return of the iconic “RoKo” duo. After Australia fixtures, both superstars are expected to make their comeback on the confirmed date, giving India a major boost ahead of crucial matches.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been seen in action on the field since October 25. The two former Indian captains last played in the ODI series against Australia and have not participated in any competitive cricket since that time. Currently, they are only involved in ODIs and are not competing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for clear reasons. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Virat and Rohit to the field.

In this article, we will explore the date when these two Indian cricket legends are set to return to Team India.

Virat and Rohit are scheduled to make their on-field comeback during the ODI series against South Africa. The South African team is set to tour India for 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is from November 14 to December 19. The series will commence with two Test matches and conclude with the T20I series.

The three ODIs are planned for November 30, December 3, and 6, taking place in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vizag, respectively. Virat and Rohit will be participating in these three matches during the South Africa tour of India. All games are set to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Additionally, Virat and Rohit will feature in three home ODIs early in 2026. India is set to host New Zealand for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. These three ODIs are scheduled for January 11, 14, and 18 in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore, respectively. These matches will also kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

How did Virat and Rohit perform in Australia?

Virat experienced a tough time, recording back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs of the series. However, he bounced back in the third ODI in Sydney, finishing unbeaten on 74 while chasing a target of 237.

Rohit excelled with the bat, accumulating 202 runs throughout the three-match series. He was the only batsman to surpass 150 runs in the series, scoring an impressive unbeaten 121 off 125 balls in the third ODI. Prior to the series, he was replaced as ODI captain by Shubman Gill.

