Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fans; BCCI plans ODI series against Sri Lanka – Date INSIDE!

India was scheduled to visit Bangladesh in August for a limited-overs series that included three ODIs and three T20Is. However, due to political instability in Bangladesh, the tour has been postponed to September 2026, creating a gap in India's itinerary.

Good news for Indian cricket supporters! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are talking about setting up a white-ball series in mid-August 2025. What's really cool is that this series might be how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their big return to One Day International (ODI) games.

Why could this series happen

This series idea came up because India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh got pushed back. It was supposed to happen in August 2025 with three ODIs and three T20Is, but now it's moved to September 2026 because of some planning stuff. So, India suddenly had some free time in their schedule.

The BCCI saw an opening and started chatting with Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka was also free because their Lankan Premier League (LPL) got delayed. Both cricket boards really want to make the most of this chance and are trying to organize a series with three ODIs and three T20Is.

What about Rohit and Virat?

Fans of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to love this. These two stars, who had retirements from Test cricket (in May 2025) and T20Is (last year), now only play ODI games for India. We last saw them playing for India at the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025.

If the Sri Lanka series happens, it would be great practice for them. They could get back into the swing of things before India's next ODI games against Australia in October. Everyone's waiting for the official word, but this series is already making people excited. It could be a cool warm-up for India before things get busy.

According to a report from Sri Lanka’s NewsWire, discussions are ongoing between the BCCI and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) regarding a potential six-match series, which would consist of three ODIs and three T20Is. While no official confirmation has been made yet, it seems that both boards are keen to capitalize on this opportunity for collaboration.

